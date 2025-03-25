Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,163 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $17,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 1,395,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,019,000 after purchasing an additional 35,614 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Diversified LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 11,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 36,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,341,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $284.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $244.57 and a 1 year high of $303.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $292.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.21.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

