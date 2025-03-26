What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for Perrigo Q1 Earnings?

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Perrigo in a research note issued on Thursday, March 20th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now forecasts that the company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Perrigo’s current full-year earnings is $2.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Perrigo’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Perrigo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Argus lowered shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $27.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.87 and its 200-day moving average is $26.14. Perrigo has a 1 year low of $23.14 and a 1 year high of $33.46.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -92.80%.

In other news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 7,800 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $214,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,666 shares in the company, valued at $923,795.04. The trade was a 18.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRGO. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Perrigo by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 145,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after buying an additional 14,893 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Perrigo by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the fourth quarter worth $383,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 38,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Finally, Novem Group bought a new stake in Perrigo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

