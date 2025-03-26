Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 56.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 991,373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,286,078 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.42% of Aptiv worth $59,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 22,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth about $719,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 264.4% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 18,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 13,471 shares in the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth about $881,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aptiv news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 14,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $954,204.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,237 shares in the company, valued at $8,203,023.50. This represents a 10.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Stock Performance

APTV opened at $64.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.78. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $51.47 and a 1 year high of $85.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 15.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on APTV shares. Argus upgraded shares of Aptiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Aptiv from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aptiv from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.61.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

