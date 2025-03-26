Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $65,215,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 132.9% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 420,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,387,000 after acquiring an additional 239,688 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,191,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,519,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $930,383,000 after purchasing an additional 187,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $27,881,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of HII opened at $206.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.49. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.88 and a 12-month high of $294.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.13). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 38.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In related news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total transaction of $142,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,691.04. This represents a 20.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein acquired 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $164.82 per share, for a total transaction of $349,418.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,120.94. This represents a 36.26 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $188.00 to $145.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.22.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

