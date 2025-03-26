Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Holdings Decreased by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust decreased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.70.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $64.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $76.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.67 and its 200-day moving average is $64.91.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 54.97%.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

