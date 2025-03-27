Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA) Raises Dividend to GBX 13 Per Share

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share on Thursday, June 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. This is a 100.0% increase from Gamma Communications’s previous dividend of $6.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Gamma Communications Trading Down 0.2 %

LON GAMA opened at GBX 1,274 ($16.40) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,318.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,499.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.78. Gamma Communications has a twelve month low of GBX 1,192.95 ($15.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,917.60 ($24.69). The stock has a market cap of £1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.82.

Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 85.10 ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Gamma Communications had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 10.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that Gamma Communications will post 89.6398892 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GAMA. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.46) price target on shares of Gamma Communications in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gamma Communications in a research report on Tuesday.

Gamma Communications Company Profile

Gamma Communications plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-based communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized to businesses in Western Europe. The company offers Unified Communications as a Service products for enabling businesses to raise productivity, boost agility, and increase collaboration; Contact Centre as a Service, through a software platform that allows contact centres to operate over the internet for SMEs and Enterprise; and Direct Routing and Operator Connect services, designed to enable seamless and integrated calling between Teams and the local telephony infrastructure.

