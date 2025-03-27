Personal Group Holdings Plc (PGH) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 3rd

Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share on Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This is a 53.8% increase from Personal Group’s previous dividend of $6.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Personal Group Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of Personal Group stock opened at GBX 247.92 ($3.19) on Thursday. Personal Group has a 1 year low of GBX 152 ($1.96) and a 1 year high of GBX 248 ($3.19). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 206.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 193.22. The company has a market cap of £76.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.46.

Personal Group (LON:PGH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 17.70 ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Personal Group had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 14.40%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Personal Group will post 19.0753425 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Personal Group from GBX 209 ($2.69) to GBX 316 ($4.07) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Personal Group

Personal Group Holdings Plc (AIM: PGH) is a workforce benefits and health insurance provider. Its vision is to be the champion of affordable and accessible insurance and benefits, keeping businesses and their employees happy, healthy and protected. The Group is proud to support the health and wellbeing of c.

