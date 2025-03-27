Xponance Inc. Has $371,000 Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,507 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in SAP in the third quarter worth approximately $10,869,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SAP by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 208.2% during the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 11,057 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SAP by 1.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 548,469 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,654,000 after acquiring an additional 7,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in SAP by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 414,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,969,000 after purchasing an additional 249,824 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Kepler Capital Markets raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $265.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.83.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $267.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $329.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.97. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $175.08 and a 12-month high of $293.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). SAP had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

