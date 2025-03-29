Fox Run Management L.L.C. Lowers Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. reduced its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 83.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,263 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 201.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 963,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,791,000 after purchasing an additional 644,261 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 9.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,296,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $386,809,000 after buying an additional 388,692 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Northern Trust by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 678,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,542,000 after buying an additional 261,797 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Northern Trust by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 359,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,829,000 after buying an additional 118,544 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the third quarter worth $7,682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at Northern Trust

In other news, EVP Jane Karpinski sold 2,262 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $251,828.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,883.88. The trade was a 11.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason J. Tyler sold 2,237 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $252,042.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,585,448.83. The trade was a 3.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,335 shares of company stock worth $3,970,211. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Trust Trading Down 3.4 %

NTRS opened at $97.15 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $79.32 and a 12-month high of $114.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.78.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.30. Northern Trust had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 13.74%. As a group, research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 30.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $119.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Northern Trust

About Northern Trust

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.