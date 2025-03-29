WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 1,126 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,111 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,702,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,811,299,000 after purchasing an additional 50,538 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,203,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $619,918,000 after acquiring an additional 12,787 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 7.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,917,412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $539,521,000 after purchasing an additional 130,817 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,514,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $426,308,000 after acquiring an additional 82,995 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 213.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,009,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,169,000 after purchasing an additional 687,933 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Manhattan Associates news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 2,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.83, for a total transaction of $476,274.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,298,758.29. The trade was a 2.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MANH has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $268.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $282.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Manhattan Associates to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.78.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $173.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 49.42 and a beta of 1.47. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.10 and a 12-month high of $312.60.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

