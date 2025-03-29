Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Short Interest Up 83.5% in March

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 83.5% from the February 28th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 102,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:OTSKY opened at $26.62 on Friday. Otsuka has a twelve month low of $19.30 and a twelve month high of $32.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.54.

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of psychiatry, neurology, oncology, cardiovascular and renal system, digestive system, ophthalmology, and diagnostics, as well as intravenous solutions and medical devices.

