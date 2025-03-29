Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 60.3% from the February 28th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Stock Performance

VTC stock opened at $76.67 on Friday. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $73.95 and a 1 year high of $79.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.99.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.2748 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

