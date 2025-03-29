Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Sold by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lessened its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,172 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,757 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 34.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 778,068 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,796,000 after buying an additional 201,360 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 3,283,292 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,898,000 after purchasing an additional 60,943 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 842,286 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,151,000 after purchasing an additional 67,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 27,103 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

NASDAQ VOD opened at $9.45 on Friday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VOD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. DZ Bank upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Vodafone Group Public Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

