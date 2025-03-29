EntryPoint Capital LLC Takes $268,000 Position in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 224.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Land in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Gladstone Land in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Anthony W. Parker sold 6,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $72,743.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Land Price Performance

NASDAQ:LAND opened at $10.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.94. The stock has a market cap of $385.01 million, a PE ratio of -36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99. Gladstone Land Co. has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $15.36.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.45 million. Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 15.59%. Equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gladstone Land Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a $0.0467 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.33%. This is a positive change from Gladstone Land’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is presently -193.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

