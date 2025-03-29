WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 305 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,697 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Plexus were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Plexus by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 4.4% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plexus alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLXS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Plexus from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Plexus in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael J. Running sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.62, for a total value of $173,275.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,879.12. The trade was a 49.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.39, for a total value of $234,585.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,615,241.69. The trade was a 1.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,458 shares of company stock worth $2,786,515. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Plexus Stock Performance

Shares of Plexus stock opened at $127.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 0.90. Plexus Corp. has a twelve month low of $92.72 and a twelve month high of $172.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.60 and its 200 day moving average is $145.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.10). Plexus had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 10.36%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Plexus Profile

(Free Report)

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.