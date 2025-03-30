Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 142 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 6,293.5% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,725,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,069,000 after buying an additional 1,698,817 shares during the last quarter. Stanich Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,895,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,919,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,446,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,066,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,695,000 after acquiring an additional 313,849 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGV opened at $97.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.48. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $87.00 and a 52 week high of $109.62.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.2668 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

