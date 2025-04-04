Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,226,899 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 535% from the previous session’s volume of 193,284 shares.The stock last traded at $20.21 and had previously closed at $21.37.
Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.34.
Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1191 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF
Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile
The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.
