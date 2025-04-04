Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,226,899 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 535% from the previous session’s volume of 193,284 shares.The stock last traded at $20.21 and had previously closed at $21.37.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.34.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1191 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.