Clean Power Hydrogen (LON:CPH2) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Clean Power Hydrogen Plc (LON:CPH2 – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6 ($0.08), with a volume of 123508 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.20 ($0.08).

Clean Power Hydrogen Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6.95 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7.84. The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.25.

About Clean Power Hydrogen

CPH2 plc is the holding company of Clean Power Hydrogen Group Limited which has almost a decade of dedicated research and product development experience. This experience has resulted in the creation of simple, safe and sustainable technology which is designed to deliver a modular solution to the hydrogen production market in a cost-effective, scalable, reliable and long-lasting manner.

