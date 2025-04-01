Allianz SE Invests $41,000 in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Allianz SE bought a new stake in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DV. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in DoubleVerify by 168.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in DoubleVerify by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in DoubleVerify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $47,974.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,910.02. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DoubleVerify Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DV opened at $13.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.62. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.81 and a twelve month high of $35.55.

DoubleVerify Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

