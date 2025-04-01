Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Boosts Stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 50.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,717 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 144,746.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,659,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653,154 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 48.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 613,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 199,348 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 115,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 9,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at about $657,000. 34.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour Stock Performance

UAA opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $11.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UAA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Under Armour from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.06.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

