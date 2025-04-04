Bryce Point Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,074 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1,034.8% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 806.5% during the 4th quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of TOL opened at $98.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.38. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.75 and a 52-week high of $169.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.48.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TOL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $166.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $115.00 to $101.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $46,443.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,107.88. This trade represents a 3.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

