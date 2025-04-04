Smith Moore & CO. Boosts Stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI)

Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,098 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYI. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Trading Down 8.6 %

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF stock opened at $46.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.13. NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $45.47 and a twelve month high of $52.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 0.69.

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Company Profile

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.

