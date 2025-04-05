Aviva PLC Sells 13,115 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 342,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,115 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $126,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 1,314.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Trane Technologies from $478.00 to $476.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $387.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $413.69.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT opened at $318.18 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $286.32 and a 52 week high of $422.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $71.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $351.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $378.92.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.12, for a total transaction of $113,882.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,346,115.56. This trade represents a 1.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mairead Magner sold 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.61, for a total transaction of $70,806.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,792,331.61. The trade was a 1.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,234 shares of company stock worth $2,588,102 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

