Aviva PLC Sells 7,871 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Aviva PLC reduced its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 560,960 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 7,871 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $116,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,412 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 968 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 20,060 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.
In other NXP Semiconductors news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total transaction of $204,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,808,504.08. This trade represents a 10.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NXPI stock opened at $160.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.38. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $155.87 and a 12 month high of $296.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.47.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.62%.
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
