Aviva PLC Sells 7,871 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Aviva PLC reduced its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 560,960 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 7,871 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $116,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,412 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 968 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 20,060 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NXP Semiconductors news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total transaction of $204,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,808,504.08. This trade represents a 10.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. Barclays decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 6.4 %

NXPI stock opened at $160.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.38. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $155.87 and a 12 month high of $296.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.47.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.62%.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

