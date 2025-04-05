Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $1.51 Million Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,168 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,884 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of Suncor Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.20.

Suncor Energy Stock Down 9.8 %

SU opened at $33.19 on Friday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.94 and its 200 day moving average is $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 15.37%. Research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a $0.399 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.51%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

