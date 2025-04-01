Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 84.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 482,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,625,633 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Datadog were worth $68,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 158.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 762,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,965,000 after purchasing an additional 466,985 shares during the last quarter. Allianz SE acquired a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,179,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 185,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,475,000 after acquiring an additional 61,972 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In other news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total value of $12,983,775.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 371,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,986,009.75. The trade was a 25.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 11,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $1,565,732.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,103,862.98. The trade was a 2.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 601,412 shares of company stock worth $75,444,584. Insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Datadog from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Datadog from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.22.

Datadog Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $99.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.88. The stock has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 194.53, a P/E/G ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.22. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.63 and a twelve month high of $170.08.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.31). Datadog had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 6.85%. Research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

