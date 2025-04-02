ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Stake Lessened by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,468,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,427,605 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $140,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter worth $86,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

ARKK opened at $47.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.87. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $36.85 and a 1 year high of $68.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 1.98.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.