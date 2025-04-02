Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Purchased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 73,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,147 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $5,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 205,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $18,060,939.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,260,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,964,191.81. This represents a 14.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total value of $108,621.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 148,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,339,568.24. This represents a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 907,286 shares of company stock worth $77,938,071 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $81.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $59.83 and a 1 year high of $91.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 56.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.27.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

