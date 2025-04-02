Allstate Corp Purchases New Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Allstate Corp acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 337.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 895.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.33, for a total transaction of $301,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,235,608.75. The trade was a 5.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 0.7 %

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $327.06 on Wednesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $262.32 and a one year high of $395.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $303.84 and a 200 day moving average of $308.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.56.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.74 by ($0.69). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 28.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.4 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MOH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target (down previously from $378.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $372.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $382.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.