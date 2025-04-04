Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Has $7.24 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for 0.8% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $7,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,208,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,698,000 after buying an additional 60,306 shares in the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $443,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,657,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth $668,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 27.5% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 61,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,280,000 after purchasing an additional 13,202 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 3.6 %

NYSE:LLY opened at $788.62 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $711.40 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $849.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $833.74. The stock has a market cap of $747.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.35, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

LLY has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $1,146.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Leerink Partners set a $950.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $997.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,009.72.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,778,521.60. This represents a 14.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

