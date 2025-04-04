Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Holdings Lifted by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 2,183.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,702 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $8,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POR. Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,678,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Portland General Electric by 2,249.6% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 168,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 161,569 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,491,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,710,000 after buying an additional 47,172 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 1,510.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 359,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,665,000 after acquiring an additional 336,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 463,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,231,000 after acquiring an additional 6,602 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on POR shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Portland General Electric from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

Shares of POR stock opened at $44.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $40.05 and a 12 month high of $49.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.96.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 66.45%.

Insider Activity

In other Portland General Electric news, CFO Joseph R. Trpik, Jr. sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total transaction of $56,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,587.20. This represents a 4.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

