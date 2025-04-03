Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $116.47 Million Stock Holdings in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,155,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,890 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of MillerKnoll worth $116,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in MillerKnoll by 939.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 35,054 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 159,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in MillerKnoll during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $881,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in MillerKnoll during the third quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MLKN shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of MillerKnoll to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 29th.

NASDAQ MLKN opened at $19.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.05 and its 200-day moving average is $22.92. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a one year low of $17.83 and a one year high of $31.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.22.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $876.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.88 million. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 1st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is presently 178.57%.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

