Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Stephens

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Ardent Health Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ardent Health Partners from $23.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Ardent Health Partners from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.18.

Shares of NYSE:ARDT opened at $12.82 on Tuesday. Ardent Health Partners has a 12-month low of $12.34 and a 12-month high of $20.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. On average, analysts expect that Ardent Health Partners will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Ardent Health Partners by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 101,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Ardent Health Partners by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 31,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 17,499 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardent Health Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ardent Health Partners by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,609,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,494,000 after purchasing an additional 117,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ardent Health Partners by 220.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 169,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 116,610 shares in the last quarter.

Ardent Health Partners, Inc owns and operates a network of hospitals and clinics that provides a range of healthcare services in the United States. It operates acute care hospitals, including rehabilitation hospitals and surgical hospitals. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

