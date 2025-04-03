Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,530 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $94.31 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.88. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $107.14. The company has a market capitalization of $51.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.