Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 100 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IT. UBS Group dropped their target price on Gartner from $565.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $470.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $536.63.

Gartner Stock Performance

NYSE IT opened at $423.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $488.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $503.76. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $409.00 and a 1 year high of $584.01.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $2.23. Gartner had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 116.56%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eileen Serra sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.77, for a total value of $587,724.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,855.79. This represents a 42.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John J. Rinello sold 90 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.51, for a total transaction of $47,745.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,932.09. The trade was a 2.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

