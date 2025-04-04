Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.20 and last traded at $13.10, with a volume of 9689 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KRP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Kimbell Royalty Partners to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Down 6.3 %

Kimbell Royalty Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,454.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 7,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $108,814.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,263 shares in the company, valued at $682,785.18. This represents a 13.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,208,353 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,842,000 after purchasing an additional 294,789 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,449,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 647,657 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,511,000 after acquiring an additional 82,499 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 443,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orvieto Partners L.P. bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $6,103,000. Institutional investors own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

See Also

