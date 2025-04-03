GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of GXO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $71.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

NYSE GXO opened at $40.12 on Friday. GXO Logistics has a 52-week low of $34.51 and a 52-week high of $63.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.00 and a 200-day moving average of $48.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.83.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 1.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GXO Logistics will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,332,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,977,000 after purchasing an additional 212,254 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,228,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,924,000 after buying an additional 153,522 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in GXO Logistics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,631,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,083,000 after acquiring an additional 66,232 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,798,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,718,000 after acquiring an additional 50,682 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 28,112.6% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,621,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

