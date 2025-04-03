New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Makes New $183,000 Investment in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,482 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JAZZ. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 135.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 174,078 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,394,000 after buying an additional 100,112 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,335,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $464,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,118,688 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,208,000 after acquiring an additional 48,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,894 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $126.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $99.06 and a 52 week high of $148.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JAZZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 4,813 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total transaction of $695,093.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,587.54. The trade was a 36.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $550,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,778.66. This trade represents a 10.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,236 shares of company stock worth $3,837,680 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Further Reading

