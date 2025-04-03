New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 8,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in UGI by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,227,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,718,000 after buying an additional 318,655 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of UGI by 254.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 181,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 130,407 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,555,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,130,000 after acquiring an additional 51,861 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in UGI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $593,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $33.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.50. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. UGI had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 7.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.06%.

In other UGI news, insider Michael Sharp acquired 4,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.30 per share, for a total transaction of $160,039.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,039.80. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

