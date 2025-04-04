Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 762,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,423 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $58,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of CCEP stock opened at $89.82 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $65.94 and a 1 year high of $91.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.54. The company has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
