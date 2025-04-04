Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 762,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,423 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $58,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $89.82 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $65.94 and a 1 year high of $91.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.54. The company has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CCEP shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCEP

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.