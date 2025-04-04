Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 29,341 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,553,227 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $89,567,000 after purchasing an additional 23,719 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,845,575 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $71,424,000 after acquiring an additional 255,775 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Yelp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774,878 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $68,702,000 after purchasing an additional 15,649 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Yelp by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 654,059 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $22,944,000 after buying an additional 78,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 601,632 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $23,283,000 after purchasing an additional 249,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.17.

Shares of YELP stock opened at $37.05 on Friday. Yelp Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.56 and a 1-year high of $41.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.91.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. Yelp had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $361.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.73 million. Equities research analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $395,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 191,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,585,445.88. This represents a 4.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Saldanha sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $36,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 223,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,122,426.08. The trade was a 0.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,727 shares of company stock valued at $2,081,667. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

