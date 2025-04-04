OneAscent Financial Services LLC Grows Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 67.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Entegris by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,202,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,505,925,000 after purchasing an additional 169,180 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,988,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,616,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $259,176,000 after acquiring an additional 291,893 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Entegris by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,560,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,225,000 after acquiring an additional 22,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Entegris by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,550,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,636,000 after acquiring an additional 500,581 shares during the period.

Get Entegris alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 12,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $1,352,751.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,722,954.40. This trade represents a 26.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $106,272.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,524. This trade represents a 8.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entegris Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $71.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.45 and its 200-day moving average is $103.48. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $147.57.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 12.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENTG. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ENTG

Entegris Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.