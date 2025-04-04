Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,142 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 6.4% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $20,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6,702.3% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 35,997,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,348,000 after purchasing an additional 35,468,345 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $563,154,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,780.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,808,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,883,000 after buying an additional 10,625,142 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,812,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,726,000 after buying an additional 8,608,172 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,040,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,081,000 after buying an additional 4,757,301 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA opened at $50.08 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $46.80 and a one year high of $53.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.26 and a 200 day moving average of $50.50.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.2422 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

