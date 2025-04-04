Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Acquires 333 Shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Solventum were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Solventum by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 18,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Solventum by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Solventum by 3.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Solventum by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Solventum by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Solventum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Solventum from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Solventum from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Solventum from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Solventum from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Solventum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.86.

NYSE SOLV opened at $70.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.99. Solventum Co. has a one year low of $47.16 and a one year high of $85.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.59.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

