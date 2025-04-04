Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,629,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336,941 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Tecnoglass were worth $129,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Tecnoglass in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 517,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,043,000 after purchasing an additional 31,493 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. one8zero8 LLC purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,021,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $976,000. Institutional investors own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Saturday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

Shares of TGLS stock opened at $68.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.66. Tecnoglass Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.94 and a fifty-two week high of $86.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

