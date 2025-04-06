O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $1.41 Million Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Carvana alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Carvana from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Carvana from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Carvana from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.59.

Carvana Stock Down 10.6 %

NYSE CVNA opened at $162.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.47 and a 200-day moving average of $219.36. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $67.61 and a 1-year high of $292.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The company has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.53 and a beta of 3.61.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.27. Carvana had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carvana news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 43,433 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.27, for a total value of $9,089,223.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,678 shares in the company, valued at $44,925,665.06. The trade was a 16.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.08, for a total transaction of $367,848.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,387,059.20. This trade represents a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,810 shares of company stock worth $61,698,820 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

(Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.