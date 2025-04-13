Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 400,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $32,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,265,000. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 56,306 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 29,224 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 10,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 48,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of FIS opened at $72.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.11. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.51 and a 52-week high of $91.98.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.97 per share, with a total value of $56,058.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,098 shares in the company, valued at $887,507.06. This trade represents a 6.74 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FIS

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.