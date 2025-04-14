Galileo Resources (LON:GLR) Trading Down 7.6% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Galileo Resources Plc (LON:GLR – Get Free Report) fell 7.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.80 ($0.01). 1,007,726 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 1,811,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.87 ($0.01).
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of £9.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.41.
Galileo Resources Plc explores and develops mineral projects in South Africa, Botswana, Zambia, Zimbabwe, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It explores for zinc, iron, manganese, copper, lithium, and gold deposits, as well as rare earths and aggregates. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
