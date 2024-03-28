Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Trading 0.5% Higher

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s stock price traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $181.70 and last traded at $180.79. 10,162,769 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 43,806,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $179.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.95.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 62.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,600 shares in the company, valued at $23,868,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,600 shares in the company, valued at $23,868,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total value of $3,433,798.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,397,128.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,210,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,223,106. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amazon.com

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. King Wealth lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 29,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $2,001,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 14.3% during the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 14,613 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,246 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

