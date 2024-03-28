Buckley Wealth Management LLC Acquires 8,497 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,497 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 3.2% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 318.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 13,065 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $1.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $116.23. 10,280,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,348,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $120.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. TD Cowen raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.18.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

